Make your own garlic and chive bagel spread

When the pandemic prevented Mabel Lee from getting back to Montreal to buy her beloved St. Viateur bagels, she knew she had to take matters into her own hands. After all, fresh, authentic bagels were so hard to come by in Belleville, Ont., where the Montreal native now lives.

At Christmas, the French teacher attempted her first batch of homemade bagels. They weren't perfect, but they were good enough to make more, and soon, they were good enough to sell.

"That's when I knew I hit a goldmine," Lee joked with Alan Neal on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day. Mabel's Bagels was born.

People from all over the Belleville area told her how much they'd missed the real deal, too. The grocery store bagels were just "round buns with a hole in the middle" and they weren't cutting it, said Lee.

Throughout the winter, Lee sold hundreds of her bagels a day, and now sells to restaurants and other commercial clients in Belleville, Kingston and elsewhere in eastern Ontario. She also makes signature spreads.

Here's a recipe for Lee's garlicky chive cream cheese spread:

Garlicky chive cream cheese spread

Ingredients:

3 medium garlic bulbs (roasted is better)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp minced fresh chives

Directions: Roast garlic in a non-stick skillet for eight minutes. Squeeze them out of skins and purée till smooth. Combine all ingredients in a mixer or food processor. Whip until you get your preferred consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with chives. You can double the recipe and store in containers in the fridge to have on hand.