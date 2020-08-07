If you're one of those people who started a backyard garden this season for the first time, you might be harvesting your first zucchini right about now.

And for some of us, so many zukes means we're looking for novel ways to make use of these versatile veggies.

Chef Milad Khalil at his kitchen in Stittsville. (Supplied) Over on Main Street in Stittsvile, chef Milad Khalil of Napoli's Cafe has continued to serve up his popular fried zucchini throughout the pandemic.

The timing of zucchini season couldn't have been better as Khalil has been able to open his patio this month.

If you're looking to make your own fried zucchini at home, Khalil has some tips for you.

"The secret, I think, is moisture. If you cut them in little wheels, it's not going to work. You have to cut them lengthwise. Cut them straight, uniform, maybe a quarter of an inch thick. Soak them in some water and set up a breading station."

Fried Zucchini

Ingredients:

2 large zucchini.

Water for soaking.

All purpose flour.

1 cup milk.

2 eggs, beaten.

1 cup of bread crumbs.

Garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper and dried herbs of your choice to add to the flour.

Salt.

Olives, optional.

Vegetable oil for frying.

Method: