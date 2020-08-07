Make your own fried zucchini
Chef Milad Khalil shares an easy home-friendly version of his popular fried zucchini from Napoli's Cafe in Stittsville.
Zucchini harvest is now, so here's a great way to make use of all those zukes
If you're one of those people who started a backyard garden this season for the first time, you might be harvesting your first zucchini right about now.
And for some of us, so many zukes means we're looking for novel ways to make use of these versatile veggies.
Over on Main Street in Stittsvile, chef Milad Khalil of Napoli's Cafe has continued to serve up his popular fried zucchini throughout the pandemic.
The timing of zucchini season couldn't have been better as Khalil has been able to open his patio this month.
If you're looking to make your own fried zucchini at home, Khalil has some tips for you.
"The secret, I think, is moisture. If you cut them in little wheels, it's not going to work. You have to cut them lengthwise. Cut them straight, uniform, maybe a quarter of an inch thick. Soak them in some water and set up a breading station."
Fried Zucchini
Ingredients:
- 2 large zucchini.
- Water for soaking.
- All purpose flour.
- 1 cup milk.
- 2 eggs, beaten.
- 1 cup of bread crumbs.
- Garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper and dried herbs of your choice to add to the flour.
- Salt.
- Olives, optional.
- Vegetable oil for frying.
Method:
- Cut zucchini in long, uniform strips, about a quarter inch thick.
- Soak them in a bowl of water.
- Set up a breading station with flour in one bowl. Egg and milk wash in another bowl. And bread crumbs in the third bowl.
- Heat your vegetable oil in a large frying pan to 325 F.
- Shake excess water off the zucchini, dip in flour, then dip in egg wash, and then coat in bread crumbs.
- Fry in small batches until golden, remove and place on a plate with paper towels to soak up excess oil.
- Season with sea salt.
- Can serve as is, with lemon wedges, olives, or your favourite garlic dip.
