Make your own four seed bread

This January deep freeze has coincided with the return of online schooling in many households, meaning many of us have been searching for family-friendly foods and sources of comfort at the same time.

To that end, on the D is for Dinner segment this week for CBC Radio's All In A Day, Natali Harea of Nat's Bread Co. helped refresh our bread-baking skills. She also shared her recipe for four seed bread, a popular and easy loaf that appeared in Anne DesBrisay's Ottawa Cooks cookbook published in 2016.

"This bread is a fan favourite at Nat's Bread Company. It's versatile enough to be used for everything from sandwiches to French toast," said Harea.

Four seed bread

Ingredients:

4 1/8 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour

1 1/4 tsp active dry yeast

1/3 cup white sesame seeds, raw

1/3 cup poppy seeds, raw

1/3 cup sunflower seeds, raw, hulled

1/3 cup flax seeds, raw, whole

2 3/4 cups plus 1 tbsp water, room temperature

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tray ice cubes

Method: