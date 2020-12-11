Make your own Egyptian flatbread
Hala Goname has turned her passion for breadmaking into a way of giving back
Hala Goname remembers what it was like to experience the generosity of strangers at the Parkdale Food Centre a few short years ago, when she arrived from Egypt with her children.
Now, she's giving back to the centre the best way she knows how: by sharing the food she loves.
When Goname arrived in Canada in 2014, she was struck by the high cost of food, especially bread, when compared to back home.
Parkdale Food Centre stepped up, allowing her to provide bread for her family. It wasn't long after that she began making bread for the centre and even giving cooking classes too.
Goname shared her recipe for aish baladi — which she said translates to "local bread" in Arabic — with CBC Radio's All In A Day last week. Baking it in a commercial oven or a pizza oven works best, she said, and it can be enjoyed with cheese, falafel or your favourite spreads — and can also serve as the dough for meat pies.
Aish Baladi
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. active dry yeast
- 3 cups warm water
- 5 cups whole wheat flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 tbsp. white sugar
- 1 tbsp. salt
- wheat bran (optional)
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk the yeast and sugar with half a cup of the warm water and 100 grams of the flour. Cover and let stand until foamy, about 15 minutes.
- Add the remaining whole wheat flour, water and salt to the yeast mixture.
- Stir until the dough becomes elastic, either by kneading vigorously or by using the bread attachment of your stand mixer.
- Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it stand for at least two hours until it's doubled in size.
- Divide the dough into 16 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and then flatten them into an eight-inch circle. Sprinkle the cracked wheat bran (if using) or more whole wheat flour.
- Place the flat breads on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Cover the sheets with dry cloth for 10-30 minutes.
- Heat your oven to 550 F.
- Bake the flat breads on the top rack only (this the hottest spot in the oven) for five minutes. You'll be able to see the bread puff out. Each sheet takes about five minutes, but you may need to flip the bread and give it an extra two minutes, based on your oven's performance.
- Let the bread cool, then place them in plastic bags in your fridge or save in the freezer for later.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.