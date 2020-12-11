Make your own Egyptian flatbread

Hala Goname remembers what it was like to experience the generosity of strangers at the Parkdale Food Centre a few short years ago, when she arrived from Egypt with her children.

Now, she's giving back to the centre the best way she knows how: by sharing the food she loves.

When Goname arrived in Canada in 2014, she was struck by the high cost of food, especially bread, when compared to back home.

Parkdale Food Centre stepped up, allowing her to provide bread for her family. It wasn't long after that she began making bread for the centre and even giving cooking classes too.

Goname shared her recipe for aish baladi — which she said translates to "local bread" in Arabic — with CBC Radio's All In A Day last week. Baking it in a commercial oven or a pizza oven works best, she said, and it can be enjoyed with cheese, falafel or your favourite spreads — and can also serve as the dough for meat pies.

All in a Day 9:53 D is for the Egyptian flatbread Aish Baladi Hala Goname has been baking aish baladi at the Parkdale Food Centre long enough that they call her the Egyptian Bread Lady. 9:53

Aish Baladi

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. active dry yeast

3 cups warm water

5 cups whole wheat flour, plus more for dusting

1 tbsp. white sugar

1 tbsp. salt

wheat bran (optional)

Instructions: