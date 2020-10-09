Make your own tandoori turkey for Thanksgiving

An interesting twist to try for Thanksgiving this year is tandoori turkey. (Submitted by Christine Fletcher/Last Train to Delhi)

If ever there was a Thanksgiving where it'd be acceptable to dispense with tradition, it's this one.

Small intimate gatherings mean a giant turkey just isn't required as we hunker down for COVID-19's second wave.

If you're looking to do something new this year, consider a bit of a fusion, according to Christine Fletcher and husband Surinder Singh, owners of Last Train to Delhi in the Glebe and Le Dernier Train Pour Delhi Express in Chelsea, Que.

On their Thanksgiving table, you'll find mashed potatoes, tandoori turkey, curry cauliflower and pumpkin pie.

So if you're looking to add some Indian spice to Thanksgiving this year, try Fletcher and Singh's tandoori marinade, which they say is easy and versatile enough to accompany poultry, tofu or seafood such as shrimp.

Tandoori Marinade

This recipe yields enough for four adults using turkey breast, chicken thighs or bricks of firm tofu.



Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain yogurt.

1 tablespoon of white vinegar.

1 teaspoon salt.

1 teaspoon cumin powder.

1 teaspoon coriander powder.

2 teaspoons paprika.

1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder (red chilli powder if you are using Indian spices).



Method:

Mix all ingredients together and marinade your choice of protein between two and 24 hours.

This recipe is meant to be easy and hopefully you have all the spices in your pantry but if you have garam masala, feel free to add it.

Fletcher and Singh do not add red food colouring powder, so it is okay if your dish isn't bright red like some Indian restaurants, it will be equally delicious.