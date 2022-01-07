Whether you're "sober curious" or just looking to ease up on the alcohol consumption, dry January can be a time to focus on your health and become more mindful of the booze you consume.

Genna Woolston, co-founder of Silver Swallow Luxury Kombucha, says it doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing scenario.

"When slip ups happen, politely see any feelings of guilt or disappointment to the door. Say 'ciao' to the little devil on your left and refocus on why you wanted to do this challenge in the first place," writes Woolston in her online dry January blog.

Partners in business and life: Genna Woolston, left, and fellow co-founder of Silver Swallow Luxury Kombucha, Andrew Roberts. (The Notley Creative)

"Write it on a post it, sketch it in a doodle, set it as a calendar reminder. However you choose to symbolize your why, keep it in a noticeable place, so when times get tough — and they will — you can look to your past self for a little pep talk."

Woolston shared a super simple cocktail she calls "Lavender Bubble Bath" during her D is for Dinner appearance on CBC Radio's All In A Day this week. It is something you can throw together just before dinner prep. On the plus side, its two ingredients are produced by Ottawa-owned businesses: Silver Swallow Luxury Kombucha and Split Tree Cocktail Company.

Lavender Bubble Bath

Ingredients

5 oz Silver Swallow Luxury Kombucha Blanc

1 oz Split Tree Lavender Lemon Cordial

Lemon wedge

Sprig of dried lavender (optional)

Instructions: