Make your own cinnamon sugar-dusted doughnuts with poached peaches

The National Arts Centre officially unveiled ithe revamped patio at its 1 Elgin restaurant this week.

The NAC also welcomed its latest resident chef, Nick Benninger, co-founder and executive chef of the Fat Sparrow Group in Kitchener-Waterloo for the week.

The NAC has been welcoming chefs from across Canada as a way of showcasing the country's regionally diverse cuisine.

On CBC's All In A Day, 1 Elgin head chef Kenton Leier told Alan Neal that the resumption of the resident chef program was perfectly timed, with a new patio that is both weather-proof and retractable.

The revamped patio at the NAC's 1 Elgin restaurant is weather-proof and has a retractable roof. (NAC)

The structure will provide the option of a complete enclosure, with glass walls surrounding the space and a canopy to shield guests from the sun or inclement weather. The glass panels can be lowered to allow for an unobstructed view of the historic waterway and downtown landmarks, according to an NAC media release.

According to Leier, the new space will be the location for its Chef's Table series of canal-side concerts. The collaboration with Bluesfest began last week and will continue for the next five weekends. Other visiting resident chefs will be Renée Lavallée from The Canteen in Dartmouth, N.S., and Joseph Shawana from Manitoulin Island. Performers will include Dueling Pianos as well as Rebecca Noelle and The Commotions.

Chef Leier shares this recipe for cinnamon sugar doughnuts and poached peaches, which you can find on his summer menu. The recipe can be cut in half or quartered for smaller quantities.

Cinnamon sugar doughnuts with poached peaches and candied pecans

Doughnut ingredients:

16 cups flour

¼ cup yeast

4 eggs

6 cups butter milk

1 cup sugar

6 tsp salt

1.5 cups melted butter

1 vanilla bean

1 Tbs cinnamon

Instructions

1. Bring milk and vanilla to a simmer, turn off and allow to cool to lukewarm. 2. Combine warm milk, yeast and sugar, stir and let sit until yeast blooms. 3. Add flour, salt and cinnamon and mix on low in stand mixer until combined, dough will be quite dry. 4. Turn mixer to medium and add eggs one at time, allowing each egg to fully incorporate between additions. 5. Add melted butter slowly, allowing time to incorporate. 6. Continue to mix on medium high for five to seven minutes. 7. Best to allow overnight cold proofing in the fridge, if not, proof at room temp until doubled in size and, when pressed with your thumb, the dough does not bounce back. 8. If overnight cold proofed, allow the dough to come to room temp for at least 30 minutes before next step. 9. Roll out to 1/2 inch thickness, cut doughnuts and allow them to do a secondary proof at room temp for 40-60 minutes or doubled in size. 10. Fry at 375 F, flip once after 60-90 seconds, remove after an additional 60-90 seconds. 11. If sugar dusting, do so right away, if glazing or other, allow to cool slightly before proceeding.

Crème Patisserie

500 g milk

1 pod vanilla

4 large eggs

75 g sugar

25 g corn starch

25 g all purpose flour

35 g butter

5 g gelatin + 30 g water

2 oz Whisky

Instructions:

Steep milk and vanilla. Bloom gelatin in water. Whisk together eggs and sugar. Combine dry ingredients and add to egg mixture and mix until smooth. Slowly add to warm milk. Continuously stirring on medium heat, bring mixture to a boil. Once you see first bubbles turn heat off and stir in butter and bloomed gelatin. Do not add the water the gelatin was bloomed in. Stir in the whisky and let cool. This can store for up to three days.

Poached Peaches

750 ml water

700 g sugar

½ lemon, juiced

1 vanilla pod

1 oz bourbon liquor

8 peaches halved and pitted

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together except the peaches and bring to a light simmer to dissolve the sugar and steep the vanilla. Remove mixture from heat and pour over peaches. Let sit out at room temperature for one hour. Store in fridge up to five days.

Candied Pecans

1 cup pecans

¼ cup maple syrup

Instructions: Place in pre-heated oven at 375 F for seven to 12 minutes. Once your pecans have toasted and syrup is bubbling remove from oven and let sit at room temperature to cool down. Before fully cooled sprinkle with a coarse sea salt. Store at room temperature up to a week. Assemble the doughnuts with garnishes and fruit as you like, or as shown in the photograph.