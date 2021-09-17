Make your own decadent Pudding Chômeur.

The NAC's resident chef program welcomed Nova Scotia's Renée Lavallée this summer.

The Shawville, Que., native, who now co-owns The Canteen restaurant in Dartmouth, was a guest on All In A Day with Alan Neal, sharing her philosophy in the kitchen, the work it took to rise to the top of Canada's culinary landscape, and a very special recipe.

"Pudding Chômeur à la Lavallée" is her take on the classic dessert la cuisine Québecoise.

This recipe will feed a crowd, or simply divide the ingredients for more manageable servings.

Pudding Chômeur à la Lavallée

This makes one large deep casserole or baking dish.

Ingredients (cake)

1/2 cup butter

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1.5 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Cream the butter with the sugar and add the eggs in one at a time. Add the vanilla and alternate the flour and baking powder with the milk and cream until fully mixed. Then, put together the sauce (instructions below).

Maple sauce ingredients:

1.5 cups water

1 cup maple syrup

1.5 cups brown sugar

1 tbsp flour

Method: