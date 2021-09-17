Make your own decadent Pudding Chômeur
Chef Renée Lavallée returned to Ottawa as a resident chef at the NAC this summer and brought this dessert
The NAC's resident chef program welcomed Nova Scotia's Renée Lavallée this summer.
The Shawville, Que., native, who now co-owns The Canteen restaurant in Dartmouth, was a guest on All In A Day with Alan Neal, sharing her philosophy in the kitchen, the work it took to rise to the top of Canada's culinary landscape, and a very special recipe.
"Pudding Chômeur à la Lavallée" is her take on the classic dessert la cuisine Québecoise.
This recipe will feed a crowd, or simply divide the ingredients for more manageable servings.
Pudding Chômeur à la Lavallée
This makes one large deep casserole or baking dish.
Ingredients (cake)
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1.5 cups flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 3/4 cup milk
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Cream the butter with the sugar and add the eggs in one at a time.
- Add the vanilla and alternate the flour and baking powder with the milk and cream until fully mixed. Then, put together the sauce (instructions below).
Maple sauce ingredients:
- 1.5 cups water
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 1.5 cups brown sugar
- 1 tbsp flour
Method:
- Bring to a boil and pour into large lasagna pan or baking casserole.
- Spoon cake batter on top and bake for 30-40 minutes or until cake is fully cooked.
