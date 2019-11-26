Make your own dal tarka

In Naina Kansal's family home back in India, the dish dal tarka is on the menu nearly every night. Not only is it her dad's favourite meal, it's healthy. And, Kansal adds, "I think everyone preferred to eat a little lighter version of curries at night because otherwise they can be really flabby."

The red lentil dish features caramelized onions, garlic, tomatoes and plenty of spices including turmeric, cumin, coriander and red chili pepper.

Kansal impressed her friend Rebekkah Hall recently by teaching her how to speed up the lentils using a pressure cooker.

You can watch the two of them make this dish in our new food series we're calling What I Bring to the Table.

They served the dish with rice, naan, chutney and plain yogurt.