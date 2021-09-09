Make your own chocolate sunflower energy bars (and other school lunch hits)
Nutritionist Brittany Gordon shares some tasty snack ideas for your kids' school lunches
OK, you have the first few days of school under your belt.
The kids got there on time, mostly, and they loved the lunches you packed for them.
Now what do you do for an encore? Let's face it, Wagon Wheels lose their appeal pretty fast.
Nutritionist Brittany Gordon thinks you can keep lunches interesting, tasty and healthy despite the pressure to add a lot of sugary treats.
On All In A Day's 'D is for Dinner' segment this week, she shared her thoughts on just that, as well as her recipe for chocolate sunflower energy bars, an easy snack that the kids can also help prepare.
"I think it's important for parents to understand that we can do a balance of making everything in our kids' school lunches and, not take shortcuts, but save ourselves some time when there are so many moving pieces," said Gordon.
Here is Gordon's energy bar recipe, as well as a few other healthy snack ideas. For more information about Gordon, and her nutrition workshops and services, visit healingginger.ca. And remember, you can make a little extra for your own healthy work-day snacking.
Chocolate Sunflower Energy Bars
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup sunflower seed butter (melted)
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 1/2 cup Rice Krispie-type cereal
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
- 28 grams dark chocolate chips (Enjoy Life brand to keep it nut safe)
Directions:
1. In a large mixing bowl combine melted sunflower butter, maple syrup, ginger and ground cinnamon until well combined. Then gently fold in the rice cereal and sunflower seeds.
2. Line an 8 x 8 casserole dish with parchment paper making sure the parchment comes up and over the sides to make it easy to pull out later.
3. Press the rice cereal mixture into the prepared dish. To keep your hands clean, place a piece of parchment paper or wax paper on top and press down to even out the mix. Be sure to really press down to make sure the mixture sticks together.
4. Put your dark chocolate into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for no more than 30 seconds at a time, until the chocolate has melted. Using a spoon drizzle chocolate all over the top of the Rice Krispie mixture, get creative with it.
5. Place in the freezer for at least 30 minutes, then slice into 6 bars.
Pro tip: Double the batch and save yourself snack prep for a couple of weeks. These delicious bars will keep for up to two weeks in the fridge or two months in the freezer. Serves six.
Ants on a Log
Ingredients:
- 2 celery stalks, chopped into 2-inch boats
- 2 tbsp sugar-free Sun Butter
- 12 raisins, no sugar added (if you can find them)
Directions:
1. Wash and dry out your celery. Chop them into boats.
2. Divide and spread the Sun Butter into each boat, top with 3 raisins per piece. Place in a small container for easy transportation. Serves one.
Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 navel orange
- 1/2 cup halved strawberries
- 1/2 cup halved grapes
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds, preferably unsalted
Directions:
1. Prepare all of your fruit by peeling and dicing into bite-sized pieces. Place in a large bowl and gently mix together.
2. Divide fruit into small containers, top with pumpkin seeds and place in the fridge until you are ready to pack them into a lunch. (These fruits are just a suggestion, you can use whatever you have available or chop up your favourite fruit, just know that about a 1/2 cup of chopped up fruit is about equal to one serving of fruit.) Serves two.
Apple Pie — Without the Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 apple, preferably a Granny Smith
- 2 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
1. Wash and slice apple removing core. Place chopped apple in a Ziploc bag and add in cinnamon.
2. Seal the bag and give the apples a gentle shake. Place in your lunch bag or into the fridge for later. Serves one.
