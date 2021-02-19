Make your own chocolate eclairs

For chef Justine Deschenes, the pandemic closed one door and opened another.

Deschenes was forced to close her food counter in Maniwaki, Que., due to COVID-19 restrictions. Soon, however, she was approached by the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre about designing online cooking classes for the community.

It was a welcome distraction that's helped her help others get through the pandemic. Though she'd never thought of teaching before, Deschenes, who comes from a family of educators, quickly came up with a variety of lessons.

"Our first meal was sausage and pepper calzone. We made egg rolls, chow mein, barbecue chicken-stuffed buns."

Deschenes learned how to bake and cook from grandmother. "I would also go door to door with my grandfather selling the bread we made," she said.

When Justine Deschenes was forced to close her Maniwaki, Que., eatery due to the pandemic, she turned to the internet to spread her culinary know-how. (Don Charette/Rebels In The Kitchen)

This week, Deschenes taught her online students to make eclairs. To keep things easy, she opted to replace the traditional Bavarian custard with a simpler filling.

Here's the recipe she shared on her Justine Cooks Facebook page:

Choux pastry:

Ingredients:

½ cup water

½ cup whole milk

8 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp sugar

1 cup flour

4 large eggs

Directions: Add the first four ingredients to a sauce pan and bring to a boil on medium heat. Once the mixture is boiling, remove from heat and stir in the flour all at once with a wooden spoon. Once the flour is incorporated, continue mixing and allow to cool. Add eggs one at a time, mixing and incorporating each time. Keep mixing until smooth. Preheat oven to 450 F. Pipe choux paste into rosettes, about two inches in diameter, or in a "log" form of about 1 x 3 inches, on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Keep them about two inches apart. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn the oven down to 325 F and continue baking or another 15-20 minutes or until they feel hollow. Remove from oven and allow to cool on a wire rack.

For the tipping, melt one to two cups of chocolate chips in the microwave for 30 second intervals, mixing in between intervals until completely melted, or melt using a double boiler method (in a large bowl over boiling water). Note: You may coat the top of your pastry before or after you add the filling, whatever you feel is easiest. The pastries can be stored in the fridge for up to one week, or in the freezer for up to three months.

Once pastries are cool, make incisions or slice in half and add your filling.

Filling:

1.5 cups of whipping cream (35%)

½ cup powdered sugar

1-2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions: Add all ingredients to a metal bowl and whisk until stiff peaks occur, then refrigerate. When the pastry has cooled, spoon the filling inside.