Make your own tidy tacos

Gabrielle Grimes loves a good cooking show, and she loves to cook.

So when YTV started publicizing its Kid Food Nation recipe contest, the Ottawa preteen took note, did her research, entered — and won.

Grimes is now among 26 young cooks whose recipes will be featured at the upcoming Kid Food Nation gala in Toronto, where a celebrity chef will prepare her winning creation.

Her chili-lime taco pouch, featured below, will also be included in a special cookbook. The beauty of this taco? It's virtually spill-free.

Ottawa's Gabrielle Grimes recently won YTV's Kid Food Nation recipe contest with her chili-lime taco pouches, a tidier version of a traditional taco. 1:17

Chili-lime taco pouches

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. canola or vegetable oil.

1 lb. lean ground beef.

1 red bell pepper, chopped.

2 green onions, chopped.

2 tsp. ground cumin.

½ tsp. paprika.

½ tsp. onion powder.

½ tsp. chili-lime seasoning (optional).*

½ tsp. salt.

¼ tsp. pepper.

1 tbsp. lime juice.

6 large flour tortillas.

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese.

1 cup shredded lettuce (optional).

* Look for chili-lime seasoning (sriracha lime) in the spice aisle of the grocery store. If it's not available, substitute ¼ tsp. chili powder and ¼ tsp. grated lime zest.

Instructions: