Make your own butternut squash velouté with sweetbreads

Marc Lepine's butternut squash velouté with fried sweetbreads. Velouté is French for "velvety." (Marc Lepine/Atelier)

Chef Marc Lepine has been known to raise some eyebrows on occasion.

The Atelier chef is among the city's most decorated and inventive restauranteurs who was a pioneer of the blind tasting menu in Ottawa when he first opened 12 years ago.

Now, he says he's ready to initiate what he calls a global first in the industry by transforming his restaurant into a 44-item tasting menu that allows guests to scan QR codes to customize their meals.

He introduced it on a smaller scale in a six-seat room of the Rochester Street eatery just over a year ago and said it has been so popular with guests and staff that he decided to expand it starting in the new year.

"We were really excited when we did these services … It was super interactive between the kitchen and the guests," Lepine told host Alan Neal on CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"It was a lot of fun. There's nothing like it in the world and we just thought we should switch over. It's time to get crazy again."

Lepine shared this recipe for butternut squash velouté you can try at home, just in time for the holidays.

It makes about four servings and, for some parts, requires prep a day ahead of time.

Butternut squash velouté and sweetbreads

For the squash:

One butternut squash.

400 ml water.

600 ml coconut milk.

50 ml canola oil.

15 g chopped fresh ginger.

Salt to taste.

Directions:

Cut the squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Leave the skins on. Lightly oil the squash using half of the canola oil and roast cut side up at 375 F until fully cooked through and lightly browned, about 30 minutes. While still hot, remove the skins. Set aside 100 g of the cooked squash for the squash cookies (see below). Heat the remaining canola oil in a soup pot over medium heat and lightly sweat the ginger for about 30 seconds. Add the squash, salt, coconut milk and water and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes. Blend in a high-speed blender and then pass through a fine-meshed strainer.

For the squash cookies:

The 100 g of cooked butternut squash from above.

100 g butter

100 g sugar

125 g flour

0.5 g ground cinnamon

Directions:

Blend squash at full speed until smooth. In the bowl of a stand mixer, use its paddle attachment to cream the butter and sugar together at medium speed until light and airy, about five minutes. Set the mixer to low speed and add a small spoon of the flour, then all of the squash purée. When fully incorporated, add remaining flour and cinnamon, and mix until it just comes together. Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350 F until cooked through, about 20 minutes.

For the drunken raisins:

125 g sultana raisins.

75 ml water.

100 g sugar.

Half a vanilla bean.

50 ml dark rum.

Directions: Bring sugar, water, and vanilla to a boil, until sugar is fully liquefied. Remove from heat and add raisins and rum. Store raisins in the liquid in the fridge for at least 24 hours before using.

For the toasted pumpkin seeds:

50 g pumpkin seeds.

20 ml canola oil.

Salt.

Directions: Bring a pot of water to a boil and boil the pumpkin seeds for 30 seconds. Drain on paper towels, then transfer to a baking tray. Drizzle with canola oil and sprinkle with salt, then bake at 350 F until seeds puff and become slightly golden, about 10 minutes.

For the fried sweetbreads:

200 g veal sweetbreads.

Two cups of buttermilk.

50 ml cornstarch.

A kilogram of canola oil for deep-frying.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

Soak the sweetbreads in the buttermilk overnight. They should be fully submerged. Remove the sweetbreads from the buttermilk and rinse under cold water. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and add sweetbreads. Let simmer until the sweetbreads firm up, about two minutes. Remove from water and let cool, then gently peel the membrane off and cut into portions about a half inch each. It should separate on its own. Coat the sweetbreads in cornstarch and deep-fry at 375 F until golden, then drain on paper towels. Season with salt and black pepper and plate immediately.

For the scallion curls:

1 scallion, green part only

Directions: Cut scallion green into juliennes. Soak in ice water for 20 minutes, then drain.

Assembly: Arrange some of each ingredient along only one side of the bowl. Bring the velouté to a boil and pour into the empty side of the bowl at the table.