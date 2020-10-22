Make your own brine for poultry

David Godsoe's dry aged hay-roasted duck. (David Godsoe)

Challenges. David Godsoe, executive chef at three ByWard Market restaurants including E18hteen, has faced a few during this pandemic crisis.

Godsoe has had to lay off upwards of 140 employees, twice. And in September, he had to close E18hteen for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, he was finally handed a welcome test: the regional qualifier for the Canadian Culinary Championships, a.k.a. Canada's Great Kitchen Party.

"I wanted to do something this year that I know I can execute really well," said Godsoe, who also heads the kitchens at Social and The Clarendon. "Duck is something I've always done, I think, a really good job with."

So his main dish, was a dry aged hay-roasted duck with duck leg confit topped with crispy skin and seared foie gras.

That was accompanied by three preparations of beet: meringue, relish and sous vide, as well as pickled cherries and cherry gel.

Here, Godsoe shares his technique for brining duck and poultry at home.

Restaurant E18hteen poultry brine

Ingredients:

100 g kosher salt

80 g brown sugar

1 orange, sliced

1 shallot

3 garlic cloves

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fennel seed

1 tsp peppercorns

4 bay leaf

1 L water

1 kg ice cubes (reserve till end)

Preparation:

Combine ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer to dissolve salt and sugar, then let stand for five minutes. Transfer to an appropriate sized container and add ice cubes. This allows the brine to cool quickly. Chill brine for two hours or overnight in the fridge. The brine should be fully chilled before adding protein. Add desired poultry and let stand for 24 hours. Remove poultry from brine and dry well before cooking. The brine will last for a week in the fridge, discard after use. Do not reuse brine.