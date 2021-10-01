Make your own Beandigen Cafe bannock

The people behind a new pop-up café and retail store at TD Place hope it will be a welcoming place for patrons as well as Indigenous creators and artists.

Paula Naponse, owner of Ondarez Clothing and Goods, successfully applied for a pop-up shop opportunity at Lansdowne back in July. She's calling it the Beandigen Cafe, which loosely translates to "welcome" from her Ojibway dialect.

"It will also have some workshop space available for small events. OSEG and TD Place Lansdowne also loved the idea and awarded me the opportunity," Laponse wrote on her website. "It is a scary time to do this for sure, so much to do in so little time, but I felt I just could not pass up this opportunity. Even to announce this was scary."

Naponse's daughter Jayde, who is also a bead worker, is going to run the café side of the operation.

Jayde was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day this past week and talked about her grandmother's bannock. She shared this recipe for you to try at home ahead of Beandigen's autumn opening and says it's "best when served warm, with butter, jam or other tasty spreads."

Beandigen Cafe Bannock

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar (optional)

1 ½ cups water or milk

½ cup vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Combine dry ingredients.

2. Combine vegetable oil with water (or milk) and add to the dry ingredients. It's important not to over mix the dough. It should just barely come together.

4. Grease a large non-stick, oven-proof pan, add the dough and bake at 350 F for 25-35 minutes or until golden brown. If you'd rather fry the bannock, grease the frying pan and cook over medium heat. You can make two patties of dough and heat on both sides until golden brown.