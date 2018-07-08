Celebrate Canada-U.S. ties with potato salad, applewood-smoked chicken

Ignoring the ongoing cross-border tensions, a Canadian chef and American minister have come together to prepare an all-American meal that celebrates both U.S. Independence Day and the bond that unites our neighbouring countries.

Canadian Cory Haskins, the former top chef at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa, and Rev. Cheryle Hanna, an American minister at Fourth Avenue Baptist Church, shared two of their favourite American recipes with CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Hanna said she's been making her potato salad for 40 years now. The family recipe, passed on for generations, is a Fourth of July specialty that can be prepared year-round.

"My grandmother taught my mother, and I looked over my mother's shoulders," she said.

Haskins shared his recipe for applewood-smoked chicken thighs with Alabama white BBQ sauce, a recipe that has been perfected over decades.

"I was drawn to the man that invented it, Big Bob Gibson was his name, and he was a restaurateur in Alabama and he invented this in 1925," Haskins said.

Cory Haskins, former executive chef to the U.S. ambassador to Canada, shared one of his favourite Fourth of July recipes with CBC Radio's All In A Day. (Cory Haskins)

Potato salad

Ingredients

8 medium-sized potatoes.

6 hard boiled eggs.

1/2 tsp. salt.

1/2 cup each of finely chopped sweet onion, celery and green pepper.

Dressing ingredients

2/3 cups salad dressing (or Miracle Whip).

1 tbsp. yellow mustard.

1 tbsp. sugar.

1/4 cup sweet relish.

Salt and white pepper to taste.

Instructions

Peel potatoes and dice into bite-sized pieces. Place large pot and cover with water and salt. Boil until fork tender (about 6 minutes). Drain. Mix ingredients for dressing in small bowl. Mix potatoes, eggs, chopped veggies; fold in dressing. Sprinkle with paprika, chill and serve.

Applewood-smoked chicken thighs

Ingredients (sauce)

1.5 cups mayonnaise.

3 tbsp. cider vinegar.

1 tbsp. grainy mustard.

1 tbsp. sugar.

1 tbsp. horseradish.

1 tbsp. water.

1/2 clove garlic, minced.

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Ingredients (chicken)

6 chicken thighs.

2 cups of soaked wood chips.

3 tbsp. of vegetable oil.

Instructions