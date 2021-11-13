Make your own Ajoblanco with candied, fried Brussels sprouts

Chef Razmon Poisson had built up several accolades for his restaurant creations prior to COVID-19.

The award-winning chef had put in stints at Navarra and Orto, before stepping out of the city's fine dining scene to wait out the pandemic.

Poisson told Alan Neal on CBC Radio's All In A Day he was waiting for the right time and place to make his return. The vibe at Jabberwocky, and downstairs at Union Local 613, where he's also handling chef duties, was perfect.

Jabberwocky has revamped itself as a supper club with an elevated and rapidly changing menu, something Poisson was eager to put his own mark on. But Poisson promises plenty of choice for fans of its former vegan snacks and cocktails.

Here's a recipe for Ajoblanco, a cold almond soup, you can try at home.

Ajoblanco with candied and fried Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:

4 cups slivered almonds

8 cups almond milk

1 head roasted garlic

3 cloves fresh garlic

1 lemon juiced

1 lemon zest

3 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 lbs Brussels sprouts

1 tbsp vegan butter

3 tbsp white sugar

Instructions:

For ajoblanco:

Roast one head of garlic in an oven at 350 C wrapped in tin foil for about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and peel garlic, set aside. In a medium stainless steel pot add the slivered almonds and almond milk and let simmer on medium low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to blender. Purée on low, slowly raise the speed to high. Add the roasted garlic, garlic clove and black pepper. Zest one lemon and add with juice. Slowly add olive oil a few drops at a time. This will thicken your purée. Add salt to taste and set aside.

For the brussels sprouts:

Remove stems and cut Brussels sprouts in half, peel outer leaves and set aside. In a stainless steel pot, fill two-thirds with salted water and bring to a boil. Add Brussels spouts for one minute. Transfer to ice bath to let cool then strain.

For candied leaves:

Add butter and sugar to a pan and set to medium heat until butter and sugar are fully melted and begin to brown. Add the Brussels sprout leaves and a squeeze of lemon, stir well and set aside. In a pan add a splash of olive oil and set to high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and sauté, season with salt and pepper.

Assembly: