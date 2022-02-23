How 'Make Ottawa Boring Again' went from inside joke to serious fundraiser

A person holds a 'Make Ottawa Boring Again' sign as people take part in a counter-protest blocking a small convoy of vehicles from getting to downtown Ottawa Feb. 13, 2022. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

When the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets started at the end of January, there wasn't a day that Jess Rawk wasn't affected each time she stepped out of her home to walk her dog.

"I could not leave my house any day throughout this occupation without being yelled at or threatened or intimidated by people in my own neighbourhood, which is normally very quiet and friendly," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"It was quite scary."

Then she saw residents fighting back with counter-protests and a blockade of their own. When she saw a sign that said "Make Ottawa Boring Again," she was immediately drawn to it.

Rawk said the phrase became an inside joke and catchphrase — even for those, like her, who normally dislike Ottawa being called a sleepy city.

"I don't love Ottawa being called boring. I never have. I've never agreed with that statement, so it's quite ironic that I'm involved in this."

Rawk and some friends decided to turn the slogan into a bilingual T-shirt fundraiser for three non-profits. In less than a day, they raised more than $2,000.

Even before the first message has been printed, Jess Rawk has already had a lot of interest in the Make Ottawa Boring Again/Ottawa S'ennuie D'être Ennuyant T-shirts she's selling to fundraise money for three non-profit organizations. (Submitted by Jess Rawk)

"That's incredible to me. People have been very generous," she said.

"It's been amazing, and even people who don't want to buy T-shirts … We've just suggested that they donate to one or all three of the affected charities."

Those charities are Cornerstone Housing for Women, which said its clients were especially affected, Minwaashin Lodge, which is near the former Coventry Road supply camp and chose to close, and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

WATCH | The early effects of the occupation on Cornerstone:

Convoy protest has residents of women’s shelter living in fear, director says Duration 0:56 Sarah Davis, executive director of Cornerstone Housing for Women, says some residents of the shelter have seen their mental health deteriorate severely during the protest to the point where at least one resident opted to be hospitalized. 0:56

Rawk said she's also received requests to honour people who have been hailed as protest heroes, like the resident who led a lawsuit against protesters and "pot-banging guy."

Ultimately, Rawk hopes her fellow downtown residents will feel comfortable enough to have a large celebration of their own. For now, she said there's one thing they want even more.

"I know most residents want some peace and quiet for a little while and I super respect that."