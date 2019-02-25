3 seriously injured in major pileup on Highway 17

An 18-vehicle pileup has left several people injured on Highway 17 in L'Orignal, Ont., about 80 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m., OPP said.

Paramedics assessed 10 people at the scene and seven were sent to the Hawkesbury Hospital, including three with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Eight vehicles were seriously damaged in the pileup.

The highway was temporarily closed between Blue Corner Road and Longueuil Street, but has since reopened.

Environment Canada advised Monday that blowing snow in eastern Ontario could reduce visibility at times.