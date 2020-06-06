Major fire breaks out at Gatineau apartment complex

Gatineau firefighters are fighting a major fire at apartments on rue de Morency in the city's Versant district.

Fire crews were called to the scene at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday.

Photos of the fire show thick plumes of smoke erupting from brick buildings, with multiple fire trucks parked outside.

As of 1:15 p.m., several streets in the area were closed as emergency services responded.

In May 2018, a fire forced the evacuation of 60 residents on the same street.