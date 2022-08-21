Major fire at Gatineau overdose prevention centre

A major fire broke out overnight Saturday at the Centre d'Intervention et de Prévention en Toxicomanie de l'Outaouais (CIPTO), an overdose prevention centre in Gatineau.

The Service de sécurité incendie de Gatineau (SSIG) was dispatched to 92 rue Saint-Jacques in Hull after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There were significant visible flames at the back of the building spreading inward when the firefighters arrived, said the SSIG in a French language press release Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but CIPTO offices suffered significant damage. According to the SSGI, three-quarters of the building was damaged by the fire.

Neighbouring properties also suffered heat damage, said the SSIG. Firefighters evacuated the properties while fighting the fire, but residents have since been able to return to their homes.

A total of 31 firefighters responded to the fire. They reportedly found no apparent cause, and transferred the case to the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau.