Man dies after collision with logging trucks in L'Ange-Gardien

A man in his 60s has died in what MRC des Collines police describe as a "major crash" Tuesday morning in L'Ange-Gardien, Que.

The man, who died at the scene of the crash, was the driver of an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on Route 309, near chemin de la Mine, said Sgt. Dominic Robitaille in an email.

Robitaille said two heavy vehicles used to transport logs were also involved in the crash with the SUV. The drivers of those two vehicles had minor injuries.

Both the driver and a passenger of the SUV were trapped in their vehicle after the crash, police said. The passenger was taken to Hull Hospital, but police on Tuesday evening said they did not have an update on their condition.

Collision investigators are investigating, police said.