Major bus route changes on the way

Just weeks after the arrival of LRT in Ottawa, OC Transpo riders will have to get used to major changes to some core bus routes.

The Confederation Line opens to the public Sept. 14. Starting Oct. 6, there will be dramatic changes to 86 OC Transpo bus routes, while 52 routes will remain unaffected by LRT.

More than 25 major bus routes including the 91, 94 and 95 will be given new numbers and will no longer travel downtown.

West-end routes including the 61, 64 and 62 will now end at Tunney's Pasture, where passengers can hop onto the LRT to continue their commute downtown. Likewise, many east-end routes that used to travel downtown will now end at Blair station.

For more information on how the changes may affect your commute, check the OC Transpo website.