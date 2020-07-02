Skip to Main Content
OCDSB teacher charged with sex offences
Ottawa·New

Majed Turk, 42, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment, Ottawa police said Thursday.

Investigation into Majed Turk, 42, began in December 2019

CBC News ·
Ottawa police said Thursday they had laid three charges against Majed Turk, 42, a teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board teacher has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment.

Majed Turk, 42, was charged Thursday following an investigation that began last December into allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour toward female students, Ottawa police said in a news release Thursday.

The alleged incidents took place between September and November 2019, police said.

Police have not said where Turk was teaching at the time of the allegations.

The force's sexual assault and child abuse unit is asking any other victims to call police.

