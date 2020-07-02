OCDSB teacher charged with sex offences

An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board teacher has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment.

Majed Turk, 42, was charged Thursday following an investigation that began last December into allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour toward female students, Ottawa police said in a news release Thursday.

The alleged incidents took place between September and November 2019, police said.

Police have not said where Turk was teaching at the time of the allegations.

The force's sexual assault and child abuse unit is asking any other victims to call police.