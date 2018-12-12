Addictions program for francophone youth loses funding

A residential program for francophone youth struggling to overcome addiction in one of Ottawa's poorest neighbourhoods will soon lose its funding, but health authorities say it will be replaced.

Maison Fraternité runs three support centres for men, women and children in Vanier, where it began serving the community in 1963.

Its director general, Yvon Lemire, said in a statement he recently learned funding for its five-bed youth residential program — the only francophone program of its kind in Ontario, he said — will end in April 2020.

"The youth affected by these cuts are the most vulnerable," added Maison Fraternité president Raymond Jacques in the French statement.

Jacques said it makes little sense to cut funding to the program, whose clients are ages 12-21, just as cannabis becomes legal.

Program underutilized, LHIN says

The Champlain Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), which manages health care in the Ottawa area, said too few clients have used the program since it began in 2011.

"A change was needed to make sure that francophone youth with addictions could get the right kind of service to meet their needs," said LHIN CEO Chantale LeClerc.

"We could simply not continue to invest in a program that is underutilized."

Chantale LeClerc, CEO of the Champlain Local Health Integration Network, said the five-bed residential program for francophone youth is underutilized, so funds must be diverted to different programs. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

LeClerc said the LHIN isn't cutting overall funding for francophone youth addiction services, just apportioning it differently. She said the program will continue to receive funding until a replacement is ready.

No other Maison Fraternité programs will be affected by the funding changes, LeClerc said.