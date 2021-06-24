Trio of towers approved for 'gateway' to Vanier

Instead of an aging strip mall, people who cross the Cummings Bridge into Ottawa's Vanier area could soon be greeted by three towers.

Planning committee on Thursday approved buildings of 22, 28 and 32 storeys on Montreal Road with a total of more than 1,000 residential units, as well as commercial space on their lower floors.

There would be 847 underground parking spaces and 517 bicycle parking spots, according to the project from ML Devco Inc. and Main and Main.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury said businesses previously located at the Eastview Shopping Centre have already moved to another spot within Vanier.

"I'm excited for Vanier, I'm excited for the main street, and I'm excited for residents that will be able to move in and live in such a central location," said Fleury.

The Vanier Community Association also supports the project and worked with the developer over the past year and a half.

Chris Greenshields noted there are many developments planned for Vanier that promise change, and should bring thousands of residents to the area, including another project with four buildings and 871 units nearby on the site of a former inn.

The community group also agreed on the site for a new park at Montgomery and Selkirk streets, and new public art will be installed as part of the city's major reconstruction of Montreal Road.

The rezoning and official plan changes for the towers go to city council for final approval July 7, along with other files approved Thursday. Those include a new nine-storey building at the intersection of Richmond Road and Churchill Avenue in Westboro, and an eight-storey supportive housing project by the Shepherds of Good Hope.