Magee House stabilization to restart in 'days,' city says

Eight months after the partial collapse of Magee House, work to stabilize the 19th-century stone building could resume in a "matter of days," city staff said Tuesday.

Ever since the wall of the Wellington Street W. building crumbled last July, a chain-link fence has blocked access to the sidewalk and on-street parking spots in front of the property.

John Buck, the city's deputy chief building official, told the built heritage committee Tuesday that a permit was issued last week, giving the green light for construction to resume at the Hintonburg site in the hopes of eventually reopening the sidewalk.

The permit covers only the first stage of restoration, with the aim of securing the skeleton of the building so it doesn't pose a threat to the public or neighbouring businesses.

"The engineer has agreed to phase the work appropriately such that the sidewalk and road can be opened as soon as possible," Buck told the committee.

A permit to resume stabilization of Magee House was issued last Tuesday, according city staff. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Could take weeks or months to complete

When pressed for a timeline for the completion of the first phase, Buck replied that progress depends in part on weather conditions.

"Roughly it's a matter of weeks and months, hopefully," said Buck. "I would suggest it won't be a few days. It will be a matter of weeks."

Nearby businesses have complained about the lack of progress at the site, as well as the perimeter fencing that prohibits pedestrians from using that side of the street.

Buck says a few more building permits would be required to get the building up to a habitable condition.