Neighbours impatient with Magee House limbo

Stabilization work to reopen the sidewalk in front of Magee House can't come soon enough for businesses that say they're suffering because of the disruption.

The heritage stone building partially collapsed last July and a perimeter fence has closed the sidewalk and cost parking spots out front

The city still says it could be weeks or months before the stretch on the north side of Wellington Street West between Carruthers and Stirling avenues can reopen.

Cecilia Long, a manager at the Oresta Spa right next to Magee House, said businesses have lost clients.

Cecilia Long, a manager at Oresta Spa next to Magee House, says the perimeter fencing around the partially collapsed building has reduced parking for their clients. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"It's meant that there are fewer customers willing to come because they can't find parking spots or they find it frustrating to find parking spots. People walking here are saying that it's dangerous," Long said.

"It's not just us. It's neighbouring businesses too."

Long said the lack of a firm timeline for completing the work is "disappointing."

Gawkers, not shoppers

Guru Sharma said his restaurant next door has been affected by the same factors and — all the more frustrating — he'll still see foot traffic on the south side of the street.

"Most of the time people come to the other side of the road and they click the pictures and then they leave. They don't even see that there's a business nearby," Sharma said.

Guru Sharma, owner of Guru's Inspired Food Bar, said the sidewalk closure due to Magee House's partial collapse has hurt his business. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

He is also frustrated that the timeline for clearing the road blockage seems to keep moving from month to month.

"There is an issue with believing [what I hear]," he said.

Owner 'antsy' to get started

Magee House owner Ovidio Sbrissa said he is committed to getting the stabilization done as soon as the weather permits.

"You guys that are antsy about getting the street back and the sidewalk back — so am I, because I have to live and work there," he said.

The proposal to stabilize Magee House involves putting up plywood sheathing with a spray-on weather shield, covering exposed wall edges with a water-proof membrane, reinforcing walls with mortar, and bracing the west wall with wood. (City of Ottawa)

However, Sbrissa said it's difficult to pin down when work will happen because it needs to be warmer to pour concrete and stones that fell from the building need to be picked up by hand.

"It's almost like an archeological dig at this point," he said.

Sbrissa said he hasn't been able to work for the last several months because he's cut off from the building.

All the while, he's been incurring expenses to restore the building.

He said he's looking to get back to the life he had before the collapse.