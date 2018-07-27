City demolishing part of Hintonburg's Magee House

Skip to Main Content
Crews are demolishing part of the decades-old Hintonburg building that partially collapsed earlier this week.

Crews will reassess remaining structure after Friday demolition of southwest corner and part of roof

CBC News ·
The west wall of Magee House at 1119 Wellington St. W. fell apart Tuesday. The southwest corner of the building and part of the roof are being demolished Friday afternoon in the interest of public safety, the city says. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The southwest corner and a portion of the roof are being demolished in the interest of public safety, a city spokesperson said by phone Friday.

After the partial demolition, crews will reassess the remaining structure.

The west wall of the building at 1119 Wellington St. W., owned and formerly occupied by architect Ovidio Sbrissa, came down Tuesday.

Sbrissa was out getting pizza with a neighbour at the time and said doing so probably saved his life.

