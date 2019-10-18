Closed for 15 months, Magee House sidewalk finally reopens

The sidewalk in front of a late-19th-century house that partially collapsed in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood nearly 15 months ago has finally reopened

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper tweeted a photo of a stretch of Wellington Street W. early Friday afternoon showing the fencing and orange construction signs in front of the building had been removed.

Traffic on the street also appeared to have returned to normal.

The approximately 140-year-old house crumbled in July 2018, and since then, the sidewalk and one lane of Wellington Street W. had been blocked off.

Earlier this summer, city officials gave the owner until Aug. 2 to stabilize the building to their satisfaction, after which point the sidewalk was expected to open within three weeks.

The sidewalk closure lasted so long that in July, residents held a rally demanding it be returned to its normal state.