Hintonburg community calls for sidewalk to reopen near Magee House

People in Hintonburg are calling for sidewalk around the partially-collapsed Magee House to be reopened, ahead of an update expected later this week.

The update on Magee House, located at 1119 Wellington St. W., is expected this Tuesday at the city's built heritage sub-committee.

Ever since the wall of the old stone house crumbled last July, a chain-link fence has blocked access to the sidewalk and on-street parking spots in front of the property.

The owner of Magee House in Hintonburg says he still wants to restore the building. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

"Our key concern all along has been to reopen the sidewalk as soon as possible, and of course at nine or 10 months in, that's getting more and more urgent all the time, particularly as we approach spring," said Dennis Van Staalduinen, executive director of the Wellington West Business Improvement Area (BIA).

'We see near-misses every single day'

Van Staalduinen said the neighbourhood is a pedestrian-oriented area, and the sidewalk closure is a safety issue — especially for people with mobility challenges, walkers, or strollers.

Dennis Van Staalduinen is the executive director of the Wellington West Business Improvement Area (BIA). (Laura Osman/CBC )

"For the past nine months, we've just been watching people walk out into traffic because the sidewalk is closed and because the blockage is not at an intersection people just walk up to the gate, and then they end up walking out into traffic," said Van Staalduinen. "We see near-misses every single day."

Since December, Van Staalduinen said he's been in weekly contact with City of Ottawa staff concerning the status of the building and plans for future.

Van Staalduinen said the city told him that there's a plan going forward and work on the building will start in the near future, but he said that's not enough.

He says the community wants firm dates on when work will start, and when the sidewalk could reopen, following this week's update.

He said it's been a "terrible year" and "challenging" for businesses on that block due to the lack of pedestrian traffic on part of the street.

Businesses frustrated

Susie Pearson, owner of The Extraordinary Baby Shoppe, agrees. She says the closure of the sidewalk has directed pedestrian traffic across the street, which has hurt her business.

"We just had the worst January and February we've ever had," Pearson said. "It's been very frustrating."

I always considered it my castle. — Ovidio Sbrissa

"It was a tough winter, but the people that came into the store commented on how hard it was to get to us. And it was such a sudden, steep drop," Pearson said.

She's also concerned about safety — she says people have been forced to walk on the road because of the closure.

She wants to see the building torn down.

Owner plans to restore building

But Magee House owner Ovidio Sbrissa says he still plans to restore the building.

Because of the age, construction, and heritage significance of the building, he said care needs to be taken in the structure's restoration. He said work will have to wait until the weather warms up, but clean up work should be done earlier.

Ovidio Sbrissa lived at 1119 Wellington St. for 17 years, before one of the exterior walls collapsed in July. As an architect by trade, he had plans to restore the building. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

"In terms of uniqueness and the originality of the construction of the walls, it's a very, very important historical building and it should be taken care of in that manner," Sbrissa said.

Sbrissa also wants the sidewalk to reopen as soon as possible. He said he'd like to review the location of the fence with the city, as clean up work gets underway.

"I always considered it my castle," he said. "Just because you got a hole in the wall, you don't destroy the building."