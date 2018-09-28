Magee House owner applies to tear down historic property

The owner of Magee House, a historic property in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood that partially collapsed in July, has applied for a demolition permit to tear the rest of the building down, and city staff are recommending it be approved.

Owner Ovidio Sbrissa, an architect, said he's waiting for more engineering reports to see what, if anything, can be done to save the building. He's been told repairs could cost $1 million, and said preserving Magee House might no longer be feasible.

A report to the city's built heritage sub-committee recommends demolition take place by Nov. 15.

"When the decision is made, things have to go very swiftly," Sbrissa said. "So in order to save time, we're covering all the possibilities."

Sbrissa has said he doesn't want to demolish the building, but might be forced to.

"I have to consider whether I want to keep my castle or give in to the idea that the castle has outlived its time," he said.

The recommendations contained in the report also need the approval of the city's planning committee and council.

Salvaging stones

If the building is demolished, the report recommends salvaging and carefully storing the stones, and incorporating them into a future development.

The report also recommends improvements to landscaping at the site, as well as the installation of a panel commemorating the history of Magee House.

According to a report from John G. Cooke and Associates Ltd., a limited demolition performed shortly after the wall collapsed in July revealed the building's masonry and roof to be in poor condition.

That confirmed the findings of a July 26 report, which also recommended that the remainder of the building be demolished.

Ovidio Sbrissa lived at 1119 Wellington St.W. for 17 years before one of the exterior walls collapsed in July. An architect by trade, he had plans to restore the building as part of a $4-million apartment complex. (Laura Osman/CBC News)

The stone building at 1119 Wellington St. W. was constructed in 1881 and converted to a bank in 1907. In 1996, it was designated a heritage building.

Sbrissa's application will be considered by the city's built heritage sub-committee Oct. 4, before going to the planning committee and council for approval the following week.