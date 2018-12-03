Magee House to stay standing — for now

The City of Ottawa will not tear down Magee House on Wellington Street W. — at least for now.

The 170-year-old stone house collapsed July 24, and has sat open to the elements ever since while the city and its owner, Ovidio Sbrissa, tussle over its future.

The city had said it was determined to demolish the building before winter sets in and it falls into further disrepair, potentially endangering public safety. But Sbrissa has refused to tear it down, arguing it can be restored.

In an update to the mayor and councillors Monday, the city's chief building official, Frank Bidin, and heritage manager Court Curry said Sbrissa must reinforce the building for the winter. If that's not done, the city maintains the right ot demolish the building at the owner's expense.

The city has asked Sbrissa to provide a building assessment report by Dec. 5, and a stabilization plan by Dec.10.

The sidewalk in front of the building, which has been closed since the collapse, will remain closed indefinitely, the city said.