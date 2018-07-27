Businesses worried about prolonged Magee House dilemma

Businesses in Hintonburg are concerned a drawn out process to decide the fate of the partially-collapsed Magee House could cost the neighbourhood.

The heritage building's wall crumbled earlier this week and city officials are trying to decide whether it needs to be torn down or if it can be salvaged.

Until a decision is made, the area near the building on Wellington Street W. is partially sectioned off to vehicles.

The executive director of the Wellington West business improvement area said he is hoping for a quick resolution to bring back easy access for deliveries and customers.

"As long as that one block is closed and that building sort of teeters on the edge in this limbo state, those things are just not going to be happening," said Dennis Van Staalduinen on CBC's All In A Day Thursday.

Van Staalduinen said just the one block being closed off is enough to affect businesses all along Wellington Street West.

While demolishing the building would bring a quick resolution to the problem, Van Staalduinen said most businesses are torn on whether Magee House should be salvaged or not.

"The road will open up more quickly if they determine it's going to come down, but of course we also love that building and we want to see it saved," he said.

What Van Staalduinen does not want to see is another repeat of Somerset House on Bank Street.

"That seems to be the worst case scenario that the street is closed down for months at a time and there's limbo and court cases and lawsuits firing back and forth," he said.

Somerset House is another heritage building that has been sitting in limbo for over a decade due to legal issues and various redesign plans.

After it was revealed that the city believed Magee House had been vacant — the owner, Ovidio Sbrissa, had been living there for 17 years — Van Staalduinen is questioning the city's commitment to heritage sites.

"Ovidio is a local character," he said, adding that all it would have taken is a knock on the door or contacting anyone in the neighbourhood to find out he was living there.

"The fact that they come by and couldn't tell that someone was living there, that makes me wonder if they even got out of the car?"