'Real deadline' coming to start work on Magee House, councillor says

The city again plans to step in to stabilize the historic Magee House on Wellington Street W., more than one year after one its stone walls came crumbling down, according to the councillor for the area.

The 170-year-old stone building partially collapsed on July 24, 2018. Since then, the sidewalk and one lane of traffic have been fenced off for public safety.

While city officials have been working with the owner in good faith for the last year to make sure the building is safe — delaying previous plans to start working on it — they've now decided to give the owner until Aug. 2 to stabilize it to their satisfaction.

"That puts a real deadline in place to complete the work," said Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper.

If that doesn't happen, the city will do the work and charge the owner, Leiper said.

There is even the possibility the city starts shoring up the building before the deadline, he said.

"I think there is a common understanding that the owner is not going to be able to complete the work," he said.

Sidewalks to reopen

The repairs are expected to take about three weeks, Leiper said, after which the sidewalk can finally reopen.

For the last year, business owners on the same block as Magee House have been complaining about the blocked pedestrian access to their shops.

"There are business who are kind of stranded between the collapsed house and the next block who are suffering business loses," he said.



"To not have a safe crossing anywhere along there is frankly dangerous for people."

The sidewalk and on-street parking has been fenced off in front of Magee House since the west wall of the historic building collapsed in July 2018. (Laura Osman/CBC )

Many people simply walk along the fence on the busy road or cross in the middle of the street rather than double back to the closest intersection, Leiper said.

There is a rally planned near Magee House Wednesday morning to find a solution that will get the sidewalk open again.

Owner says city should fix what it broke

The owner of the building, Ovidio Sbrissa, maintains that there's never been any reason to block the sidewalk because he believes the building is stable and not a risk to public safety.

An engineer contracted by the city said in the weeks after the wall collapse that public safety could be in danger because of its shoddy condition, but Sbrissa said he was wrong and hired his own engineer for a second opinion.

City officials warned him of plans to send crews to stabilize Magee House and charge him for the work, but Sbressa said they have no authority to do that.

"You're not going to touch my building until you prove to me that that wall is unstable," he said.

"They haven't done that yet. I'm declaring to them that that front wall is perfectly stable."

Magee House owner Ovidio Sbrissa puts up signs touting the stability of the partially-collapsed heritage building during a July 24, 2019 rally in favour of further work to get the sidewalk open. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Sbrissa blames the city's engineer consultants for the current state of the historic home.

Shortly after the building partially collapsed, the city deemed it a public hazard and demolished part of the remaining wall.

Sbrissa feels the city's actions were unjustified, and the city should pay to fix what it broke.

"You're fixing your problem," he said. "I'm not going to pay for it."

He's spent $120,000 on the building since the collapse, he said.