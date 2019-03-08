Lisa MacLeod rushed out of event by security detail

Lisa MacLeod, the province's minister of children, community and social services, was rushed out of a Friday morning event at Ottawa City Hall by her Ontario Provincial Police security detail.

The Nepean MPP was attending a breakfast for International Women's Day, where the city launched its women and gender equity strategy.

MacLeod's office said it was the security team that decided she should leave the event immediately following her speech, but did not say what specifically spurred that decision.

As MacLeod was leaving City Hall through the Lisgar Street doors — surrounded by her security detail — a woman was yelling at her about the proposed changes.

"My son only speaks five words because of you," the woman screamed. She stopped yelling once MacLeod was in her car.

Arrest made Thursday

MacLeod has faced significant public backlash regarding changes the government is planning to introduce around autism funding.

Earlier this week, MacLeod avoided a rally at Queen's Park over the changes, citing a "credible threat" to her safety.

On Thursday, Ottawa police arrested and charged a 41-year-old woman with uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Parent hopes dialogue still possible

Emily Sheridan, who lives in MacLeod's riding and has a six-year-old son with autism, said she hopes the threats won't end the dialogue between parents and the minister.

"I think it's fair to say that this definitely doesn't represent the bulk of the autism community," Sheridan said.

"If Minister MacLeod felt she was threatened to the point that she needs protection or security, that's something we would be concerned about. However, we're hoping that this doesn't distract from the message that our group is continuing to push for."

MacLeod's office said the minister is planning to attend other International Women's Day events later Friday, but did not specify which.