Quebec man charged in alleged machete attack

A 22-year-old man arrested in Quebec for an alleged machete attack on a truck driver Wednesday night faces four criminal charges in that province.

Police said Thursday the suspect is believed to be linked to a double homicide in eastern Ontario, but Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have not released any information about charges connected to the deaths.

The four charges laid in Quebec are aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief over $5,000 by rendering a truck and its trailer dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective.

The man, who lives in Très-Saint-Sacrement, Que., was arrested by Quebec provincial police on Highway 30 Wednesday night.

Police said they had been called to the scene about an abandoned vehicle on Highway 30 near a toll booth in Les Cèdres, Que., about 150 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa, at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect managed to board a truck, police said, and a few minutes later the force was called about an alleged assault on that truck's driver.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources told Radio-Canada the suspect allegedly attacked the driver with a machete.

Suspect believed to be linked to double homicide, police said Thursday

Sûreté du Québec officers were able to arrest the suspect — who sources said was naked and in a medical distress — after subduing him with a conducted energy weapon, police said.

Roughly an hour after the alleged machete attack, Sûreté du Québec alerted the OPP about a possible crime scene in the small community of Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., in East Hawkesbury.

Two people were found dead at a home on Principale Street. The scene is believed to be connected to the same suspect, OPP acting Sgt. Melissa Bouchard said.

Sources told Radio-Canada the suspect is related to at least one of the victims.

Chute-à-Blondeau is about a half-hour drive northwest of Les Cèdres and roughly an hour east of downtown Ottawa.