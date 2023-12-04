Budget flights to Calgary, Vancouver coming to Ottawa airport

Budget carrier Lynx Air says it's adding a new flight connecting Ottawa to Vancouver via Calgary, starting next May.

Lynx, which dubs itself as an "ultra-affordable airline," said those new flights will connect Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to both Calgary and Vancouver international airports.

The flights start May 17, 2024, and will run Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The airline said eight flights will fly in and out of the capital weekly. The Ottawa-Vancouver flights will be "through flights" with a short stop in Calgary.

Lynx said the stops will be "seamless" and passengers travelling through to Vancouver won't have to deplane in Calgary.

Fares will start at $79 one way including taxes, Lynx said.

"YOW is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Lynx Air, recognizing the crucial role affordable air travel plays in connecting the Ottawa-Gatineau community and catering to the diverse needs of both residents and visitors," Mark Laroche, CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said in a news release Monday.

Ottawa Tourism CEO Michael Crockatt said in the news release that he looks forward to welcoming more western Canadians to the nation's capital.