One person has died in a weekend house fire in Luskville, Que., local police say.

The fire broke out Saturday morning on chemin Kawartha, completely destroying the house.

Sgt. Marin Fournel of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais told Radio-Canada Saturday afternoon that police believed someone was inside the residence when the fire broke out, but officers hadn't yet recovered a body.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the police force announced the person's body had been found.

Fournel said the case does not appear to be a criminal one. The victim's name has not been released.

Luskville, Que., is approximately 30 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.