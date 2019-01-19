Updated
1 dead in western Quebec house fire
One person has died in a weekend house fire in Luskville, Que., local police say
Fire not believed to have been a criminal act, police say
The fire broke out Saturday morning on chemin Kawartha, completely destroying the house.
Sgt. Marin Fournel of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais told Radio-Canada Saturday afternoon that police believed someone was inside the residence when the fire broke out, but officers hadn't yet recovered a body.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the police force announced the person's body had been found.
Fournel said the case does not appear to be a criminal one. The victim's name has not been released.
Luskville, Que., is approximately 30 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.