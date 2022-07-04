Man dead after Outaouais crash
A man is dead after an early Monday morning collision on Highway 148 in Luskville, Que., approximatley 40 kilometres northwest of Gatineau.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. near Terry Fox Road, according to MRC des Collines police.
The victim's identity hasn't been made public.
Officers remain at the scene of the crash.
With files from Radio-Canada