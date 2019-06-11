Pontiac residents trash town's dumpster policy as flood cleanup continues

Some residents in Luskville are frustrated they've had to rent their own dumpsters for flood cleanup, saying the municipality should have stepped up as it did in 2017.

Alain Goulet, who lives on chemin Dion in the western Quebec community, said he was told the municipality would not supply them this time.

"They were not on the ball at all," Boulet said.

Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie said the dumpsters are coming.

The initial plan had been for Quebec's Ministry of Public Security to compensate residents for renting containers, she said.

That plan emerged from complaints in 2017 about the placement and timing of containers, she said, when the municipality rented 300 dumpsters over three weeks at a cost of $80,000.

Mayor Joanne Labadie says she has been touring the 47 kilometres of flooded riverfront in her community since before the flood began. (Laura Osman/CBC)

However, Labadie said a shortage of dumpsters, complicated rental agreements and a reluctance from waste disposal companies to rent to residents instead of the municipality has led to the government stepping in.

"We'll be distributing dumpsters in the coming weeks. We have to go out to tender for the purchase of the dumpsters because we are no longer in a state of emergency," Labadie said.

She said the municipality will distribute some dumpsters this weekend, so residents can start clean up before the tender is complete.

Meanwhile, Goulet said he'll be applying for compensation from the province for his dumpster rental.

The mayor said some of the cleanup has been slow because the water receded very late this year and engineers had to make sure the roads would be safe.