Lunch supervisor charged with sexual assault, interference

Ottawa police have arrested a 23-year-old lunch supervisor for charges related to sexual assault.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and uttering threats for incidents that occurred between February 2018 and May 2018.

He was employed as a lunch monitor with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, the public school board responsible for education in the French language in the Ottawa area.



He will appear in court Saturday.



Ottawa police said they are continuing to investigate and they are concerned there could be more victims.

Anyone with information to contact the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.