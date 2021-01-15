Easy pancakes, hummus and frittata for the kids to make

Maybe you're at your wit's end with online learning, and running out of fresh ideas for lunches as your kids raid the fridge behind your back.

Ottawa chef Bruce Wood thinks you can turn those lunch and snack breaks into learning opportunities for your hungry home scholars. Take homemade pita chips, for instance.

"So much better than store bought. This a great thing to make with kids. It teaches them how to use a knife, work around a hot stove and be organized," said Wood, who taught young people to cook through Operation Come Home and their FoodWorks program.

Now, he's taking his teaching skills online with video lessons, as well as lessons through kitchen store C.A. Paradis.

His message to parents: be patient and let the kids learn by doing. They can pitch in to help out with daily omelettes for breakfast, for example.

"There will be mornings when we are too busy or rushed to go through this ritual, but I firmly believe that the wee bairns should be helping with this so when they get to university it is second nature to eat well and not succumb to the siren call of the local McEatery."

Here are some recipes to get you and your children working together in the kitchen before, during and after their day of learning online:

Most hummus lovers agree, homemade is cheaper and tastier. (Getty Images)

Hummus with homemade pita chips

Ingredients:

2 28-oz cans chickpeas.

6 cloves garlic, peeled.

1 teaspoon sea salt.

¼ teaspoon dried chili flakes.

2 slices lemon, cut in ¼-inch pieces.

1 teaspoon cumin seeds.

¼ teaspoon ground coriander seed, or substitute the cumin and coriander with 2 teaspoons Moroccan spice (recipe follows).

3 tablespoons good quality olive oil.

Instructions: Place all ingredients (except the olive oil) including the liquid from the chickpeas in a pot. Bring to a simmer and cook for five minutes. Drain the chickpeas, reserving the liquid. Place the chickpeas in the bowl of a food processor and add the olive oil (you may have to do this in two batches). Purée the chickpeas with up to ½ cup of the reserved liquid. The mixture will seem a little thin but will firm as it cools. Remove to a clean container, cover and refrigerate. Freeze the leftover liquid for making soup. As with many of these recipes, make more than you need when you have the time. The hummus will keep in the fridge for four to five days, and the pita chips will keep in an airtight container for a couple of weeks.

Homemade pita chips

Ingredients:

12 pitas.

2 tablespoons olive oil.

1 teaspoon sea salt.

¼ teaspoon black pepper.

½ teaspoon granulated garlic.

1 teaspoon dry oregano.

2 teaspoons Moroccan spice (optional).

Instructions: Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut each pita bread into eight triangles. In a small bowl, combine the oil and spices. Toss the pita chips in the bowl with the oil and spices to coat and spread out in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for about seven minutes, or until lightly browned and crispy. Remove from the oven, place in a clean, airtight container. It may take two to three trips in the oven.

All purpose Moroccan spice

Ingredients:

2 cinnamon sticks.

1 tablespoon whole coriander seeds.

1 teaspoon cumin seeds.

1 tablespoon sea salt.

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns.

¼ teaspoon cayenne.

Instructions: In a dry frying pan, toast the spices over medium heat until aromatic. Transfer in batches to an electric coffee grinder and grind well. Shake through a fine sieve to remove any husks. Use as needed.

Whipping up a frittata is a good way to use those veggies that are starting to wilt in the fridge. (Nourished.Ca)

Frittata

Ingredients:

8 large eggs.

¼ cup milk.

¼ teaspoon salt.

pinch black pepper and nutmeg.

olive oil and butter for the pan.

Instructions: Beat everything together in a bowl and reserve. The fillings are whatever's in the fridge. I will sauté a bit of sweet pepper, onion, mushrooms and scallions in the pan and add them to the frittata. Finding a sausage or a bit of cold chicken is a bonus, and for me at least, there is always cheese. I add this last so it doesn't stick to the pan. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Heat a 10" non-stick pan with an ovenproof handle over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons butter, 2 teaspoons olive oil and heat until the butter is melted and starting to brown. If you are adding the vegetables, cook them now until soft. Pour in the egg mixture and stir well. Top with cheese: grated cheddar, brie, soft goat cheese are all lovely. Place the pan in the oven and cook for 14-16 minutes. Remove from the oven, let it rest and then slide out onto a cutting board. It may take a little coaxing. Cut into wedges and serve with dressed salad or toast.

Date and cocoa energy balls

Ingredients:

30 pitted dates.

½ cup almonds.

¼ cup cocoa powder (preferably a brand like Camino).

2 tablespoons coconut oil.

1 tablespoon honey.

1 tablespoon chia seeds.

1 tablespoon flax seeds.

Unsweetened coconut and cocoa for rolling.

Instructions: Place the dates, almonds, cocoa powder, honey and coconut oil in a food processor and process for two to three minutes or until the mixture just comes together. Roll tablespoons of the mixture into balls and roll in coconut and extra cocoa to coat. These are a healthy alternative to that mid-afternoon chocolate craving we often have. They will keep for two weeks in an airtight container.

Wholewheat oatmeal and apple pancakes with blueberry syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup white all-purpose flour.

1 cup whole wheat flour.

1 cup rolled oats.

¼ teaspoon salt.

3 tablespoons cane sugar.

3 teaspoons baking powder.

1 teaspoon baking soda.

2 eggs.

2 cups buttermilk (or 1 cup milk and 1 cup full fat yogurt).

1 teaspoon vanilla.

1 tablespoon sunflower oil.

3 apples, peeled and sliced.

Butter for the griddle.

Instructions: In a bowl whisk together the flour, whole wheat flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder, salt and sugar. In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Whisk the flour mixture into the egg mixture until smooth and reserve. Preheat an electric griddle to 350 degrees. Butter the griddle and spoon about half a cup of batter for each pancake. The pancakes will start to get puffy and small bubbles will appear. This will take about four to five minutes. When this happens place three or four slices of apple on each pancake. Turn the pancakes over and cook for two minutes. Remove to a warm oven. Repeat until all the pancake batter is used up. Serve the pancakes warm with the syrup.

Blueberry syrup:

Ingredients:

1 cup maple syrup.

1 cup frozen wild blueberries.

Zest of one lemon.

Instructions: Bring the maple syrup and lemon zest to a simmer and add the blueberries. Simmer for one minute and remove from the heat. Pour into a clean pitcher and use for the pancakes.

Savoury pancakes:

Ingredients:

1 cup white all-purpose flour.

1 cup whole wheat flour.

½ cup cornmeal.

¼ teaspoon salt.

1 cup grated zucchini.

3 teaspoons baking powder.

1 teaspoon baking soda.

2 eggs.

2 cups buttermilk (or 1 cup milk and 1 cup full fat yogurt).

1 cup grated cheddar cheese.

1 tbsp sunflower oil.

Use these ingredients, but follow the instructions for the regular pancakes.