Ottawa man who lost leg, fingers is new face of Lululemon campaign

If you happen to find yourself at a Lululemon store these days, chances are you'll come across Emilio Dutra.

The 23-year-old Ottawan has been prominently featured in a recent advertising campaign by the Canadian clothing giant, casting steely gazes at the camera as he stretches and does pushups in the company's workout gear.

His image appears on big digital screens at stores and even on clothing tags themselves. But Dutra doesn't look like most models you see in the clothing industry.

When he was just a teenager, Dutra lost his right leg at the hip and four fingers on his right hand when he was struck by the propeller of a boat on Lac Pemichangan in western Quebec.

"When I first lost my leg — and even probably a year ago — I don't think I ever saw this happening," Dutra told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"I never saw myself as a model, no. But I'd always wanted to do it. And I'm really happy about it, because I've always been into clothes."

'Extremely grateful'

Dutra has always been athletic, telling CBC back in 2019 how — while recovering in hospital after his accident — he'd dream about playing basketball, a sport he'd played since he was a pre-teen.

Today, Dutra spends a lot of his time at the gym. It would be a grind, he said, even without his disability, but he pushes through to give himself discipline and mental peace.

"It helps reinforce that I am who I say I am," he said. "Because in my head I'm this guy, and I have to keep being that guy every day — [someone who's] better than what I was yesterday."

That drive eventually led to Dutra connecting with Lululemon for their modelling campaign. He said he's "extremely grateful" for the opportunity, and hopes to serve as an inspiration for someone who might be in a similar situation.

As for a long-term future in the industry, Dutra is philosophical, saying he's staying positive and knows he can only control what's in his own hands.

"I can't really have a prediction for the work that I'm going to have coming in, because that's really up to higher-ups at all these companies," he said.

"All I can predict is that I'm going to just keep working hard, and try to be the best person that I can."