NFL linebacker honoured by Ottawa's new 'Jesse Luketa Day'

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe proclaimed July 4 as Jesse Luketa Day in Ottawa, honouring the National Football League linebacker who was raised in the capital.

Luketa was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the final round of the 2022 NFL draft after playing college football at Penn State University. He is currently listed as an outside linebacker on the team's active roster.

Born in Edmonton, Luketa grew up in Ottawa's Heron Gate neighbourhood and attended St. Patrick's High School.

In an interview with CBC's All In A Day, Luketa said he's looking forward to holding community events in Ottawa on July 4 in years to come.

"I'm extremely humbled and the feeling itself is very surreal," he said.

Sutcliffe made the proclamation at city hall Tuesday afternoon.

What a great turnout for Jesse Luketa day. It was great to meet the many <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawasVeryOwn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawasVeryOwn</a> has inspired. <br><br>Quelle belle participation pour la journée Jesse Luketa. C'était formidable de rencontrer les nombreuses personnes qu'il a inspirées. <a href="https://t.co/I3orSxZp6U">pic.twitter.com/I3orSxZp6U</a> —@_MarkSutcliffe

'Son of the village'

Luketa said he refers to himself as the "son of the village" because of a strong support system that helped him get through his first year of professional football.

"I have a village of supporters who have been along my journey throughout the entire ordeal," he said.

Luketa, shown here in this file photo, attended Penn State University before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. (CBC/Mario Carlucci)

Many of those supporters were present at the ceremony.

Justin Rowe, who is from Ottawa and is currently playing high school football in Asheville, N.C., said he's worked out with Luketa during the off-season.

"He's really set the blueprint of what a football player from Ottawa, or anywhere in the world, should strive to be," Rowe said. "Not only being a great football player but a great professional."

Rowe said he believes many more young players will take Luketa as inspiration. Rowe himself is following in Luketa's footsteps, with several offers from American Division I schools.

Jean Guillaume coached Luketa when he was a Grade 10 student at St. Patrick's, and also attended the ceremony.

"They couldn't pick a better person than him, because Jesse brings everyone together," he said. "I feel blessed to be able to see and witness and be part of that journey."