LRT won't reopen for at least another week

Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain shut down for at least another week, city officials announced Monday, with plans for a "gradual" return to service starting July 31.

The city is giving an update that started at 10 a.m. on the LRT after another bearing-related issue shut down the entire track last Monday afternoon.

You can watch the update in the player above.

The entire light rail line has been shuttered since last Monday, as experts try to decipher why a bearing on a train became loose and whether any other cars were afflicted.

OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said Monday that service will reopen gradually starting Monday, July 31, once it has an analysis of the axle hub assemblies and a revised safety plan, which the city is working on in collaboration with LRT builder Rideau Transit Group and Alstom, the company that built the trains.

The analysis and revised safety plan are expected by the end of the week, Amilcar said.

Meanwhile, fourty-four of 45 light rail cars have been inspected so far. Six will need further investigation, and the final car (which is undergoing unrelated work in Kingston) will be inspected later on, according to Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services.

Axle hub assemblies will be redesigned

Bearings have been a recurring problem since the Confederation Line opened in fall 2019.

Nearly two years ago, the entire system was shut down for nearly a week because of a similar problem. Weeks later, LRT service was suspended for nearly two months in the wake of another malfunction.

To address long-standing bearing problems in the axles of light-rail cars, the axle hub assembly is going to be completely redesigned, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced Monday.

It could take about 12 to 18 months to come up with a new design, test it and install it on every LRT car. A more exact timeline isn't yet available.

To deal with the issue in the short term, equipment will be installed at 16 points along the Confederation Line to grease up the track in tight curves, Holder said. It will take several weeks to complete the installations.

Staff are also working to optimize a maintenance plan for the system, Holder said.

R1 buses are currently running the length of the line, except for Cyrville station. A shuttle instead connects Cyrville and St-Laurent stations.

People have expressed frustration over the R1 bus service, including capacity.

Media briefings will be held daily to provide updates until service resumes.