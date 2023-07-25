City giving LRT update at 4 p.m.

The City of Ottawa is giving an update on the latest LRT problems at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The LRT has been out of service for more than a week after shutting down July 17. A bearing problem is behind the latest shutdown, but the city has not explained why it keeps happening.

The train's maker, Alstom, and Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium that built the Confederation Line, are redesigning the wheel hub assembly as part of a permanent solution, though the root cause of the issues still hasn't been identified.

Bearings have been a central part of the problems plaguing Ottawa's light rail system over the last two years.

R1 buses have been running the length of the line, except between Cyrville and St-Laurent stations where a shuttle connects the two. Riders have complained about facing lengthy commutes and crowded buses, renewing questions about whether compensation would be offered, something the head of OC Transpo wouldn't address at a media briefing Monday.

In the meantime, a university student has come up with innovative ways to help others avoid the delays and overcrowded buses.

The city said the LRT could be up and running by the end of July.