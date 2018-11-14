Still no date for LRT completion

After two delays of Ottawa's $2.1-billion LRT system, there's still no firm date for when the city will get the keys, or when the public will ride those rails.

In a verbal update to the the finance and economic development committee Wednesday, transportation services general manager John Manconi re-itererated his earlier estimate that the LRT would be up and running sometime in the first three months of 2019.

However, there does appear to have been some significant progress on the system. According to Manconi, Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium building the east-west Confederation Line, has met some key milestones:

On Tuesday, six trains made 55 successful end-to-end trips along the 12.5-kilometre route, from Blair to Tunney's stations.

Stations east of downtown — uOttawa, Lees, Hurdman, Tremblay, St. Laurent, Cyrville and Blair — are essentially complete.

Trains have been able to run at their maximum 83 km/h, although they won't operate at that speed.

Fare gates and vending machines have been installed.

As well, RTG is going to to launch a "practice plan" later this month — essentially, running the system with a full fleet.

RTG is not contractually obligated to run the practice plan, which would be added to the 12-day testing period that is part of the contract.