OC Transpo holding LRT update at 4:15 p.m.

OC Transpo is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon on the light rail system's gradual return to service.

The conference is being carried live in the player above.

Officials hosted a question and answer period with councillors earlier Wednesday.

The LRT was out of operation from July 17 to Aug. 8, when service was restored along a portion of the track.

On Tuesday morning, service returned with five single-car trains running every five minutes between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations.

Service along the full-length of the Confederation Line is expected to resume Aug. 14. The system will operate nine single-car trains for the remainder of August, OC Transpo said, with more available during peak periods.

The R1, R1 Express and Para R1 replacement buses will continue to operate alongside the trains for the time being.