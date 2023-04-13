LRT tunnel waterproofing 'compromised,' transit commission hears

The waterproofing system for the Confederation Line tunnel is compromised, causing higher-than-expected leaks and ice buildup in the winter, the transit commission heard Thursday morning.

The partial shutdown of the LRT over two weekends at the end of April and beginning of May, characterized by city staff earlier this week as "regular maintenance," is actually part of a four-phase process to identify and fix problems with the waterproofing.

Nicolas Truchon, CEO of the city's contractor Rideau Transit Group (RTG), told transit commissioners the tunnel is the light rail system's most complex piece of infrastructure. RTG is tasked with maintaining the tunnel over the 30-year life of its maintenance contract with the city.

While the tunnel is designed to manage expected leaks through a drainage system, "some of the tunnel sections have seen water leaks above the expected levels, especially around Rideau station and extending toward the east," Truchon said.

The excessive tunnel leaking has been an issue since day one. Truchon said workers have injected grout multiple times over the past three years to try to seal up leaks, but "that just seems to have moved the problem to other locations."

Water damage is seen on the roof of the Parliament LRT station in Ottawa. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Leaks could affect LRT during winter

Transit commission heard the LRT is safe to ride, but the tunnel leak problems could affect the reliability of the Confederation Line.

"It's not safety-related, this is clear, and I'm confident on that," said Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit. "However, we know that we have to do that [work] to avoid ice buildup in the winter and to avoid operational problems during the winter."

David Rheault, the senior tunnel engineer with Dr. Sauer & Partners — tunnel experts hired by RTG — told the commission elements of the waterproofing system are "compromised" and water is travelling behind the membrane.

The solution might not be simple, either, because the problem could be at a different location than where the leaks are occurring, the transit commission heard.

RTG will use the two partial weekend shutdowns to further investigate the problem and possibly apply a short-term fix. Officials hope the long-term fix will be implemented in June during the usual LRT maintenance period, which will likely see the Confederation Line partially closed for two weeks.

The partial LRT closure planned for the next two weekends is to examine how water is seeping behind the waterproofing lining in the tunnel near Rideau station. (City of Ottawa presentation)

It's not clear exactly how the tunnel leakage will be permanently addressed, but RTG will pay for the work.

"The situation we have in the tunnel is one we are treating with the highest level of priority because if it's not being looked after, that could lead to service interruptions down the road, and that's what we want to avoid," said Truchon.

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington said he did not consider the work on the tunnel to be a "type of regular maintenance," as was indicated by a memo Amilcar sent to members of council on Wednesday.

Brockingston said he understands that regular maintenance on the tunnel is to be expected, "but for this to happen on a brand new LRT is not normal."